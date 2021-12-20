Victim identified in shooting at party in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 21-year-old man killed at a party this past weekend near the Colorado State University-Pueblo campus has been identified as Mason Potter of Rye.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office released Potter's identity Monday. Potter was killed in a shooting that happened early Saturday at an apartment complex on Big Paw Circle.

Potter was one of three people hit in a drive-by shooting, but he died on Sunday. One juvenile suspect was listed in custody and is facing a first-degree murder charge, according to Pueblo Police.

On Sunday, a vigil was held in the city of Rye. Family and friends tell KRDO Mason had an impact on many.

"He was not a trouble maker at all. He just wanted to have a good time. That’s all he wanted to do. He wanted to smile that’s all he ever wanted was to smile and have fun," said James Potter, Mason's father. "I miss him so much. I need him. We all need him.”

Pueblo Police say the shooter wasn't alone at the time of the drive-by, but it's not clear if any other suspects have been detained or arrested. The juvenile suspect hasn't been identified, but they could be charged and tried as an adult.

A motive for the shooting hasn't been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.