Lakewood officer who was shot during shooting spree that spanned two cities identified

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday evening, the Lakewood Police Department identified the officer who was shot and injured while responding to a shooting spree. Monday, a man shot several people, killing five, across Denver and Lakewood.

According to LPD, Agent Ashley Ferris ordered the suspect to drop his weapon as he approached her. Police say the suspect ignored her commands and shot at Ferris, hitting her in the abdomen.

Despite her injuries, LPD says Ferris managed to return fire, striking the suspect. The man, later identified as Lyndon James McLeod, died at the scene.

"All of us at the Lakewood Police Department are incredibly proud of Agent Ferris and the bravery shown by her and her fellow law enforcement officers during this active shooter situation. The entire Lakewood Police family will be here to support Agent Ferris and her family as she embarks on this recovery process," says Lakewood Police Chief Dan McCasky. "Our hearts are incredibly heavy with the loss of life and injuries suffered by others during the rampage. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cardenas, Gunn-Maldonado, Scofield, Steck, and Swinyard families, as well as the families of those injured."

Photo courtesy of the Lakewood Police Department

As of Wednesday, the department says Ferris is in a local hospital with her family by her side. At this time, her family is asking for privacy.

According to the LPD, the shooting began around 5 p.m. in Denver and ended in Lakewood.

Below are the names of the victims:

Alicia Cardenas, who owned of Sol Tribe tattoo shop

Danny Scofield, also known as Dano Blair, who worked at Lucky 13 Tattoo & Piercing

Sarah Steck, a clerk at Hyatt House hotel

Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado, who worked at Sol Tribe tattoo shop

Michael Swinyard, who was killed in his home

Donations to help support the victims, families, and survivors of Monday's mass shooting can be made through the Colorado Healing Fund.