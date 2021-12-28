Denver, Lakewood police give update on fatal shooting spree

DENVER (KRDO) -- Following a violent shooting spree that started in the Denver area Monday evening, police are giving an update on the case Tuesday.



Watch below starting around 3:45 p.m.:

The shooting spree started around 5 p.m. with the suspect shooting three people near E. 1st Avenue and N. Broadway in Denver -- two women were killed, and a man was shot, according to police.

Later, police say the suspect shot and killed a man at E. 12th Street near N. Williams.

Following a third shooting at West 6th Avenue and Cherokee Street where no one was injured, officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect at West 8th Avenue and Zuni Street at the end of a pursuit, but he was able to escape. Police say the suspect drove to Lakewood after that and fatally shot the fourth victim at a business on Kipling Street.

Officers followed the suspect to a hotel, where he allegedly shot a clerk. A shootout happened, and the suspect died at the scene. One Lakewood Police officer was injured but is expected to survive.

We're working on getting more information, check back for updates.