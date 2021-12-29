Victims in Denver shooting spree identified

DENVER (KRDO) -- Police in Denver and Lakewood are still investigating the aftermath of a deadly shooting spree Monday evening that left five victims dead. While the suspect was identified on Tuesday, we now know the names of the victims who lost their lives.

Family members and friends took to social media to identify several of the victims who were influential in the Denver arts and tattoo scene.

These are the victims, according to our news partners in Denver at 9News. Alicia Cardenas, who owned of Sol Tribe tattoo shop

Danny Scofield, also known as Dano Blair, who worked at Lucky 13 Tattoo & Piercing

Sarah Steck, a clerk at Hyatt House hotel

Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado, who worked at Sol Tribe tattoo shop

Michael Swinyard, who was killed in his home Jimmy Maldonado, who also worked at Sol Tribe tattoo shop, and a Lakewood police officer were shot but are expected to survive. The Lakewood police officer killed the gunman, according to police.

The gunman, Lyndon James McLeod, had known at least some of his victims, according to police. Investigators said McLeod had been "on the radar" with two previous investigations, but no charges were ever filed. Police wouldn't give specific information about those previous investigations.

You can help the families of the victims by donating to the Colorado Healing Fund at this link.