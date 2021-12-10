Woman found guilty for 2020 murder of Pueblo West man

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, a jury found Gina Vinson-DeHerrea guilty of first-degree murder for the death of Steven Sandoval, who died in 2020.

In September of 2020, officers responded to an attempted car theft in the 600 block of East B. Street. Shortly after the initial call, police received reports about a shooting at the same location.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. The victim, later identified as 35-year-old Steven Sandoval, died at the hospital.

Our news partners at The Pueblo Chieftain say Vinson-DeHerra was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Chieftain reports her family, who had been present throughout the trial, claimed the shooting was in self-defense.