Pueblo police looking for suspect in early Sunday homicide

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a domestic disturbance that turned deadly Sunday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., officers were called in regards to an in-progress attempted car theft in the 600 block of East B Street. About one minute later, police received another call about a shooting in the same location.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he passed away from his severe injuries.

Detectives identified the suspect as 32-year-old Gina Vinson who is also known by Gina Deherrera. Police say Vinson shot the man while he was in his car and then left in another vehicle identified as a blue 2008 Ford Mustang convertible. Police have since located the vehicle at another side of the city.

Vinson is described as being 5'1" tall and 150 pounds. She has dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a robe.

Police are asking for residents to be on the lookout for Vinson and to call 911 if they see her. Officers say you should not approach her since she may be armed with a handgun.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.