Couple caught on camera stealing from Pueblo West locally owned liquor store

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- On December 5, a couple walked into Big Bear Wine and Liquor in Pueblo West and managed to steal dozens of bottles of liquor. Now, the owner of the liquor store is asking the community for help identifying the thieves.

The suspects were caught on security camera footage stuffing liquor bottles into their clothes and personal items.

"You see the couple walk in and they walk right to what they want, and they go to high-end tequila. She's got a big golden bag, and like she owns the store, puts as much as she wants in the bag," said Jackie Seybold, the owner of Big Bear Liquor.

Minutes after stealing the liquor, the man walks up to the counter and attempts to pay for other bottles with a stolen check. Seybold said the check was stolen out of Boulder.

"He comes up the counter and tried to write a bad check and luckily one of our managers says no thank you, we are not taking your check," Seybold said.

The man proceeds to rip up the check and walk out of the store. At that point, his wife was long gone with hundreds of dollars worth of liquor in her purse.

For small business owners, Seybold said thefts hurt their ability to consistently turn a profit.

"You are just like rage at first. You are mad and you feel taken advantage of. You go through all of those emotions." Seybold said. "We have razor-thin margins anyway and then when somebody goes and they take 10 bottles of your high-end stuff it kills your bottom line. I have 42 employees to make paychecks good for, so when you kill our bottom line like that it hurts."

The Pueblo County Sheriffs Office told KRDO, "We are still actively investigating, receiving tips, and following leads."

Seybold hopes identifying the suspects publicly will help authorities find them and hold them accountable. She also hopes this will deter others from committing similar crimes.



Courtesy of Jackie Seybold

Below is a photo of the vehicle the suspects are believed to have driven.

Photo courtesy of Big Bear

"They are going to be identified and until we continue to identify these people it's going to keep happening and that's the only way it's going to stop. If it doesn't stop, you are going to see smaller businesses close down, and that's not what we want for Pueblo," Seybold said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719)-583-6250 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-544-STOP.