Colorado State Patrol 2D gives back with Cram-the-Cruiser toy event in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In partnership with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), the Colorado State Patrol 2D unit brought multiple cruisers to the southside Walmart Supercenter (4080 W. Northern Ave.), and the Pueblo West Walmart Supercenter (78 N. McCulloch Blvd.)

At both locations, troopers collected new toys for abused or neglected kids in the Pueblo community.

"The Southern Colorado community has been extremely generous with numerous toy drivers over the years, but this is the first cram the cruiser event, and we are hoping its something that gets repeated," said CASA Executive Director Zane Grant.

CASA of Pueblo trains volunteers to provide in-home monitoring and serve as a child's voice in court. In 2020, CASA provided care to a record 297 abused and neglected youth in Pueblo County.

So far this year, CASA has surpassed that number, serving a total of 355 abused and neglected youth.

"The holidays can add an extra burden for a lot of families when they want to do something for a child that is in their custody, and we want to help alleviate some of that family stress so that things are a little bit easier for the families that we work with," Grant said.

For Colorado State Trooper Kevin Betts, it was important to him to serve his community in a different, unique way than he is used to serving as a law enforcement officer.

"A lot of times we are not seen as the good guys, but when we get to do things like this to help the community and help kids it really means a lot," Betts said.

Toys in back of cruiser

Friday, troopers received hundreds of toys from generous Walmart shoppers. That amount of donations surprised the troopers.

"We were hopeful for some donations, but by 11 in the morning we have filled our SUV and this patrol car, it has surpassed my expectations," Betts said.

The Colorado State Patrol will be back at both Walmart locations in Pueblo and Pueblo West on Saturday, November 27th from 8 A.M. to 2 P.M.