Pueblo Police investigating officer-involved shooting near W 17th Street

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning in the west side of town.

According to Pueblo Police, the shooting happened near W. 18th Street and Martin Street. Pueblo Police tell KRDO that officers contacted a suspect about a stolen trailer, and at some point an officer fired a shot.

The suspect is alive, according to PPD. No officers were injured or harmed.

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING: Confirmed officer involved shooting in Pueblo on 17th st and Martin st. Few details right now. Working to get more shortly. @KRDONC13 pic.twitter.com/fHK6i1izSy — Sean Rice KRDO (@SeanRiceTV) November 17, 2021

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Pueblo this week, and the third of the year so far. One person was killed earlier this week after an incident with Pueblo Police, and that shooting is still under investigation by the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

This is a developing story, check back for updates and new information.