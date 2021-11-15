1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo’s East Side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo Police officer involved in a shooting incident with a suspect and police say a standoff occurred Monday morning in Pueblo's East Side.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, the incident started as a code enforcement issue just before 9 a.m. near 19th Street and N. Monument Ave. Police say a suspect was threatening officers with a gun.

Pueblo Police clarified that no officer was hit by bullets, but one person was left dead after an exchange of gunfire.

Witnesses reported to KRDO that a suspect barricaded himself inside a home with children. Pueblo Police told KRDO the children were released from the home.

Pueblo Police said that two people surrendered peacefully around noon. The scene was still active.

This is a developing news story, check back for updates.