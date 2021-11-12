Ski and ride season kicks off in Vail and Breckenridge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Friday morning the slopes officially opened at Vail Mountain and Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Vail Mountain is set to host the biggest opening season in Colorado. More than 70 acres are open for skiers and snowboarders and there has been 35 inches of natural snow so far, along with their snow-making system. Guests will have access on Opening Day from Swingsville and Ramshorn.

In Breckenridge, they're celebrating 60 years. The free BreckConnect Gondola started running at 8 a.m. for access up to Peak 8, and the resort opened for skiing and riding off the Colorado SuperChair and 5-Chair beginning at 8:30 a.m. Guests will have access to the Springmeier and 4 O’Clock trails.

In addition to celebrating its 60th anniversary this season, the resort will also debut a brand-new high-speed chairlift on Peak 7, the Freedom SuperChair.

With so much to look forward to, officials are also keeping people's safety in mind when it comes to COVID-19.

"This season we’re really looking forward to a more quote on quote normal winter season, however safety is still definitely our top priority so you will still see some covid protocols in place and where you’ll see that in our indoor spaces," said Sara Lococo with Breckenridge Ski Resort.

The COVID-19 protocols are focused on indoor spaces. You are required to wear a mask when inside. Restaurants will require you to show proof of vaccination, and you need reservations for on-mountain restaurants. More guidelines can be found here.