Father calls on District 60 to step up after attack on daughter recorded and shared

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A father is calling on Roncalli STEM Academy and Pueblo School District 60 to do something after his daughter with special needs was attacked by a group of girls during their lunch period.

Jared Mayo told KRDO his daughter was attacked Tuesday during lunchtime. He also said the fight was recorded and shared across social media.

According to Mayo, the girls in the video had threatened to hurt his daughter for multiple days leading up to the fight. However, despite being the victim, his daughter also suffered consequences from the fight.

"Anyone that has seen the video can see that my child attempted to walk away from this situation and was hit in the back of the head and then the district's policy that anyone that throws a punch is suspended is another poor excuse," said Mayo.

His daughter was suspended along with some of the girls involved in the fight. When he went to Roncalli to complain about the unfair suspension, he told KRDO he was met with indifference.

"I'm left picking up the pieces of my daughter while the administration at Roncalli Middle School could care less," said Mayo. "That's my daughter, my child. I trusted you with her. I shouldn't have to see my child like that because someone just can't do their job."

Now, Mayo said he wants to see a change in leadership at the middle school and is calling on the district to step up.

KRDO reached out to the district about the situation. Officials say they cannot discuss an open investigation, but they did confirm they are aware of the incident and are investigating the fight.

D60 added they are moving forward with "disciplinary action in accordance with school board policy."

Still, Mayo told KRDO he doesn't understand why his daughter, who sustained broken ribs, multiple cuts, and lacerations to the face, was suspended.

He said his daughter fought back in self-defense, that she wasn't the instigator.