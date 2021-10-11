Keystone Resort fires up their snowmaking machines for the first time this season

News

KEYSTONE, Colo. (KRDO)-- Cool over night temperatures opened up the opportunity to fire up Keystone snowmaking machines for the first time this season, according to Keystone Communications.

Keystone plans to open as early as possible this month to kick off the winter season, according to a release from the resort's communication manager. The resort’s automated and energy-efficient snowmaking system helps create better early season snow by detecting ideal snowmaking windows based on temperature and humidity. The snowmakers also help the resort to open more terrain, more quickly in the early season.

Keystone Resort, Katie Young

The resort also reminds outdoor enthusiasts that Epic Pass products are still available to purchase for the 2021-22 season at EpicPass.com. Prices go up on Thursday, October 14th.