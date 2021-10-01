4th Judicial DA rules April officer-involved shooting justified

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Colorado Springs Police Officers were cleared of any wrongdoing by the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office in a shooting that happened in April.

On April 5, police responded to reports of an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in the 3000 block of West Colorado Ave. According to police four suspects fled the scene in a stolen Toyota 4Runner.

Officers found the 4Runner in the area of West Colorado Ave. and 30th St. While trying to initiate a traffic stop, the suspects continued driving and began firing at officers.

After a short pursuit, the 4Runner lost control. Two officers struck the 4Runner with their marked police cruisers to try to prevent the suspects from fleeing. According to police, the suspects open fired at the officers again multiple times, striking their police cruisers.

Eventually, after deploying non-lethal chemical irritants into the 4Runner, the four suspects exited the vehicle and were taken into custody. Two of the suspects were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were hurt.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the officers were justified in the level of force used, saying the "suspects posed an immediate threat to officers and community members."