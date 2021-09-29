Former Olympic swimmer enters plea deal for participating in Jan. 6 insurrection

News

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRDO) -- A former Olympic swimmer from Colorado Springs entered a plea deal for his participation in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Wednesday, Klete Keller made an appearance in federal court and plead guilty to obstruction of congress. Keller was originally indicted on seven counts related to the riot, including civil disorder, entering restricted areas, and impeding Capitol grounds.

Authorities identified Keller because he wore his official USA Olympic jacket at the riot.

So far, nine Colorado men including Keller have been criminally implicated in the Capitol riot. The sentencing date for Keller has not been announced.

According to ABC News, earlier Wednesday, an Air Force veteran plead guilty to a misdemeanor for participating in the riot. Derek Jancart was sentenced to 45 days in jail.

During his hearing, Jancart apologized and that he feels "ashamed" of his actions.

Jancart's was the first misdemeanor plea to lead to jail time for individuals involved in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.