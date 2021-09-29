Colorado Springs Police: suspect in October 2020 murder arrested

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a suspect involved in the 2020 killing of a Colorado Springs woman.

On October 2, 2020, officers responded to a report of a disturbance near the intersection of Delta Drive and Hancock Expressway. At the scene, police found a man suffering serious injuries and a deceased woman in the road.

Detectives from CSPD's Homicide/Assault Unit began investigating the incident as a Homicide and Assault. Police identified the victim as 37-year-old Chasta Rogers.

In March, the Colorado Springs Police Department asked the public for help identifying possible witnesses. With the information obtained through that request, police say they were able to identify a suspect.

On September 23, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging 44-year-old Jeremy Dewayne Jones. On Monday, officers with the Fountain Police Department found and arrested Jones.

Jones is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault.