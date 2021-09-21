Vail Resorts announces COVID-safety protocols for upcoming season

News

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Vail Resorts announced the safety protocols for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Key details for the Vail Resorts 2021-22 Winter Operating Plan include:

Mountain Acces: Vail Resorts will not have a mountain reservation system this season and will load lifts and gondolas at normal capacity.

Face Coverings: Face Coverings will be required in indoor settings, including restaurants, lodging properties, restrooms, retail and rental locations, and buses. Face coverings will not be required ourdoors unless required by local public health.

Dining: Reservations: Guests will be required to book a reservation to eat at many on-mountain restaurants. However, the company is expecting significantly more seating and dining capacity than last season. Vaccinations: Guests will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to dine at indoor, on-mountain quick-service restaurants. Proof of vaccination is required for guests ages 12 and over at those locations.

Employee Safety: All Vail Resorts employes will be required to have COVID-19 vaccinations for their safety and protection as well as the safety and protection of guests and resort communities.

All safety protocols are subject to change based on the federal, state, and local public health guidelines.

Read the full Vail Resorts 2021-22 Winter Operating Plan here.