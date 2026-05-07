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Local Forecast

Mild Mother’s Day weekend

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:19 PM

Today: Temperatures were freezing through the morning but quickly warmed up to the 60s for the evening. As we head into the evening a small shower is possible especially after 8 pm. Small showers are passing through south of Colorado Springs mainly but north of Pueblo. Overnight lows are much more mild with temperatures just dropping down into the 40s.

Tomorrow: Friday is looking like the best day of the week to go for a hike. Temperatures are in the low 70s for Colorado Springs and mid 70s for Pueblo. Sunny conditions throughout the day with just a few clouds to the north.

Weekend: Temperatures stay in the 70s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo will likely get up to 80 degrees on Saturday. There is a chance to see some small showers pass through the evening especially after 6 pm. Sunday has a chance to see an isolated thunderstorm around the same timeframe.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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