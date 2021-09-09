Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods Park set for October

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs' Park, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is hosting another Motorless Morning in Garden of the Gods Park.

Saturday, October 9, visitors can enjoy the park without having to worry about traffic. From 5 a.m. until noon, motor vehicles will not have access to the park. People will still be able to use bikes, e-bikes, skateboards, and longboards.

This will be the sixth Motorless Morning in Garden of the Gods. The first event was held in April 2018, and, except for 2020, Motorless Morning events have been held each spring and fall since then.

