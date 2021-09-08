Part of North Cheyenne Canyon Road closed for bridge reconstruction

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A section of North Cheyenne Canyon Road is closed to all traffic through the rest of the year beginning September 20.

From the main entrance of North Cheyenne Cañon Park to the parking lot at Helen Hunt Falls, North Cheyenne Canyon Road is closed to vehicles, bicycles, and hikers.

The closure is expected to last through the end of May 2022 while crews replace three vehicular bridges.

The bridges are being reconstructed to address public safety and provide continued community use of the roadway and emergency service access. The project is funded by a grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority.

Trails will remain open, though hikers should completely avoid the impacted section of North Cheyenne Canyon Road. Vehicle access to Helen Hunt Falls is from Gold Camp Road only.

The City of Colorado Springs has been working on this project since 2015.