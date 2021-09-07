On the Lookout: Woman confronts robber, subject of attack

News

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- A woman who spotted a man tampering with her husband's motorcycle, stealing from its seat compartment, got an unwanted response when she confronted the suspect: he targeted her.

The incident happened mid-morning on Tuesday, August 24th at the SCP Hotel, near South Circle Drive and I-25.

Aggravated Robbery Suspect's Van (EPSO)

Shortly after confronting the suspect, he began ramming his white van into her vehicle, multiple times. She was inside her vehicle at the time.

The white, male suspect is thought to be between 50 and 60, with a thin build. He has blond/gray hair.

Aggravated Robbery Suspect's Van (EPSO)

Detectives believe he was driving a white, early 2000s Ford Econoline van, with black rear windows -- which have stickers, one of which depicts Star Wars.

The van has a roof rack with a brown trap on top.

If you recognize the van, or know anything about the aggravated robbery, call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

Academy Bank Robbery Suspect (PCSO)

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The tall, thin black man robbed the Academy Bank, located inside the Pueblo West WalMart at 78 North McColloch. It happened the afternoon of Monday, August 30th.

The suspect was wearing a black wig, and sunglasses.

Detectives believe his getaway vehicle was a white Chevy Equinox with damage to its front driver's side.

Academy Bank Robbery Getaway Vehicle (PCSO)

If you recognize the suspect, vehicle, or have information regarding the crime, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.