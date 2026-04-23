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Weather

Temperatures drop but winds prevail

KRDO
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Updated
today at 3:54 PM
Published 3:06 PM

Today: A cold front brings the temperatures back down to average for this time of the year. Gusty conditions continue with 30-40 mph gusts over the interstate and 50-60 mph gusts over the high country. Winds will mainly be heading east. Increasing cloud cover will continue this evening with strong virga. Virga is the shafts of water droplets that hang off clouds and evaporate before reaching the ground. Any moisture from clouds will likely not make it to the ground because our atmosphere is too dry. The evaporation process can cause dry microbursts, which are strong wind gusts, because during the evaporation, the air cools and becomes denser, which rapidly falls to the ground, causing higher wind gusts. Low temperatures tonight will mostly be above freezing but still in the 30s.

Tomorrow: Temperature will warm slightly, bringing Colorado Springs to 69 degrees. Pueblo will be in the 70s. A Red Flag Warning is still in place for eastern Colorado due to continuing wind gusts.

Saturday: Temperatures cool to the mid-60s for Colorado Springs. Evening thunderstorms roll through with a chance to see cloud-to-ground lightning.

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Article Topic Follows: Weather

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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