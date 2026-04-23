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Two dead in suspected homicide-suicide in Pueblo

Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
Pixabay via MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
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Published 10:07 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating after two people were found dead Wednesday morning in what authorities believe is a homicide-suicide.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 9:18 a.m. on April 22 to a home in the 3300 block of Alturas Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead at the scene and a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, says police.

Investigators say the case is being treated as a homicide-suicide. No additional details about what led up to the incident have been released.

The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office will identify the victims at a later time, according to police.

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Abby Smith

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