Four Southern Colorado Loaf ‘N Jugs hit with ATM burglaries in less than a week

AVONDALE Colo. (KRDO)-- For the fourth time in less than a week, a Southern Colorado Loaf 'N Jug has been burglarized by someone ramming their vehicle into the store.

Early Thursday morning, deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office responded to the Loaf ‘N Jug at 243 U.S. Highway 50.

When deputies arrived, they discovered that an ATM with an undetermined amount of cash had been taken from inside the store.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed a red Jeep enter the store parking lot and back into the building multiple times and that three suspects were seen entering the store and taking the ATM and putting it into the red Jeep.



Loaf ‘N Jug at 243 U.S. Highway 50

Colorado Springs Police responded to two similar incidents involving ATM burglaries, but the suspect in those incidents left empty-handed.

Police say those attempted robberies happened on Aug. 28 and Aug. 31. CSPD said there was a red Jeep involved in those burglaries as well.

As for the Avondale location, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said the suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.



The sheriff's office says the Jeep was later found abandoned in rural Fremont County with a portion of the ATM inside. Another part of the ATM was found somewhere in Pueblo County.

Now, sheriff’s detectives are working with other law enforcement to see if there is a connection between the cases.

So far, no arrests have been made and descriptions of the three suspects have yet to be released.

A representative for Loaf 'N Jug declined to answer why they may be the targets of this scheme and issued this statement to KRDO: “We are cooperating with local authorities as they continue to investigate the incidents at our Loaf ‘N Jug locations. We respectfully direct further questions to the local police.”

If you have info on this crime call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6400 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.