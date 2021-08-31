7-Eleven’s Project A-Game donates to Colorado Springs Police youth sports outreach program

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department brought out their SWAT van to distribute sports balls to local youth as part of 7-Eleven’s Project A-Game.

Project A-Game is a community outreach program created to develop meaningful relationships through youth in the community and officers through sports.

Tuesday, the program donated a $711 grant to the Colorado Springs Police Department. That donation is going towards their PLAY COS program, which supplies officers with sports equipment to give out to kids and teens during their shifts.

“The donation goes towards the community interacting with the police department, they just get to talk to them and have a fun time with the people protecting our community,” said 7-Eleven General Manager on North Academy, Jillian Dryer.

Through this initiative, the police department wants kids to know officers are focusing on protecting them and the community.

"Our job isn't to lock kids up, our job is to get them on the right path and through that project, hopefully, we can keep connecting with these kids," said Sgt. Jason Newton with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Project A-Game will be making a $711 grant to the PLAY COS program, where officers take time to connect with youth through playing sports together. Officers, including the chief, will take part in a presentation.

Within the last few months, PLAY COS gave away more than 550 sports balls to kids across Colorado Springs.

In honor of the donation, people can receive a free Slurpee at the 7Eleven on North Academy until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Free slurpees, lots of swag and a special chance for kids to see that our police officers are on their side.



