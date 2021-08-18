Limited access to Pikes Peak Summit and Manitou Incline for marathon and ascent

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Manitou Incline will close Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 19-22, for the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent.

Free online reservations are required to hike the Incline, but over the next few days reservation slots will be blocked. For more information on the Incline, including hours of operation and what you should know before you go, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/Incline.

The Ascent is also impacting access to the summit of Pikes Peak. The summit will close Saturday, Aug. 21 to highway visitors. Guests will be allowed to drive as far as Devils Playground, which is located at mile 16 of the 19-mile highway, starting at noon that day.

The North Slope Recreation Area will open at 7:30 a.m. Visitors should expect traffic along the highway and in the parking areas, and parking at Glen Cove will be reserved for race personnel only.

More information on Pikes Peak is available at PikesPeakColorado.com.