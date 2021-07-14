Anna’s Apothecary in Manitou Springs robbed; suspect dumps store electronics in creek

News

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A popular Manitou Springs retail store is closed Wednesday after the store was broken into overnight.

Store co-owner Sara Berry says the suspect stole $1,000 worth of cash, and also damaged plants and some shelving in the store. The suspect reportedly also stole about $7,000 worth of electronic equipment from the store. When Berry arrived Wednesday morning she quickly noticed items laying in the creek behind the storefront.

"I just looked at the window and I was like, 'Whoa what is that?' and then realized it was our computer towers," Berry said. "There's a window in the kitchen over here where they came in and they ripped all of our electronics off the wall in an attempt to disable our security system."

Berry though believes the suspect may have been unsuccessful in cutting the surveillance camera cord.

"Hopefully we'll be able to get some image on the camera," she said. "Hopefully nobody is masked, we'll see what happens."

The Manitou Springs Police Department confirmed the store was burglarized and issued this statement to KRDO Newschannel 13:

"At approximately 12:06 PM on Wednesday, July 14th, the Manitou Springs Police Department responded to a cold burglary at a business on the 100 Block of Canon Avenue. This is an ongoing investigation, so no further information is available at this time." Manitou Springs Police Department

Berry believes the business was specifically targeted and that it wasn't a random burglary. She says she has seen someone checking out the back of the store recently. She says the thief could have taken more if they wanted but made a point to make a mess of the store by dumping over a big plant and scattering items in the office area.

Anna's Apothecary plans to reopen Thursday.