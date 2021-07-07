Memorial forms outside Manitou Springs dispensary where 4-year-old boy died Tuesday

News

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The community brought flowers, balloons, and a teddy bear Wednesday to place outside a marijuana dispensary Wednesday, honoring the life of the 4-year-old boy. The child died in the parking lot Tuesday after getting ahold of a loaded gun.

His parents, Carlos and Ashlynne Perez, both face felony child abuse charges following the incident. Neither of them has a criminal record.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the couple pulled into the Maggie's Farm parking lot around noon on Tuesday. It appears that Carlos got out of the car, leaving Ashlynne and their two little boys in the car.

Somehow, one of their sons got access to a loaded gun. The four-year-old managed to fire the gun, shooting himself in the head, ending his life.

Both parents now face one count of Criminally Negligent Child Abuse Resulting in Death. They were both arrested Tuesday but released on Wednesday when their $10,000 bond was reduced to $0.

KRDO spoke to Colorado Springs defense attorney Jeremy Loew on what the parents face. Loew said these charges can typically mean a sentence of 10 to 32 years unless a plea deal is negotiated.

Carlos appeared to have been in the Marine Corps, he even had a Colorado Marine Corps license plate. The two were apparently have been married for several years.

Carlos and Ashlynne are both expected to appear in court on Thursday afternoon. KRDO requested to have cameras in the courtroom and Judge Robin Chittum denied our request.