Police investigating child’s death at Maggie’s Farm in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a child’s death that occurred Tuesday at Maggie's Farm, a marijuana dispensary in Manitou Springs.

Few details have been released, but police set up crime scene tape around an area near the parking lot of the dispensary. The Sheriff's Office says there's no known danger to the public.

The cause of the child’s death hasn’t been released. It’s not clear if anybody has been taken into custody.

We have a crew working on getting more information. Check back for updates.