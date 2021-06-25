Arvada Police release video of ambush in Olde Town, confirm ‘Samaritan’ shot by officer

News

ARVADA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Arvada Police Department has officially confirmed that John Hurley, the Colorado Springs native who helped take down a gunman in Olde Town Arvada earlier this week, was shot by a police officer.

APD posted a lengthy update to its Facebook page Friday afternoon detailing more information about the "ambush," and what led to Hurley's killing. APD Officer Gordon Beesley was fatally shot by suspect Ronald Troyke, and Hurley was caught in the middle when he opened fire on Troyke. Friday, APD released video showing parts of the incident that unfolded on June 21. WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised. According to the Arvada Police Department, Troyke's brother called police asking for a welfare check because his brother was reportedly going to "do something crazy." At 1:08 p.m., Beesley and another APD officer went to Troyke's home but couldn't make contact with him.

At 1:17 p.m., police got a call about a suspicious person in Olde Town Square. Beesley arrived at 1:30 p.m. and walked through an alley toward the square, but the suspect pulled into an area in a truck and parked behind Beesley.

APD says Troyke got out of his truck with a semi-automatic shotgun, ran after Beesley, yelled at him and then shot him twice as soon as he turned.

APD says Troyke then went back to his truck and got an AR-15, then returned to Olde Town Square, where he was confronted by Hurley. APD says Hurley shot the suspect with a handgun.

Johnny Hurley; photo provided by Arvada Police Department

According to the update from APD, another Arvada Police Officer arrived and found Hurley, who was holding the suspect's AR-15. That officer, who hasn't been identified, shot Hurley. Hurley later died from the gunshot wound.

According to APD, Troyke had written a document that contained the following statements:

“My goal today is to kill Arvada PD officers”

“We the people were never your enemy, but we are now”

“This is what you get, you are the people who are expendable”

“Hundreds of you pigs should be killed daily”

“Today I will kill as many Arvada officers as I possibly can”

“I just hope I don’t die without killing any of you pigs”

APD said the investigations into Beesley's and Hurley's deaths are still ongoing, however Arvada PD is not part of the investigation into Hurley's death.

APD said the department views Hurley's actions as "heroic."

"It is clear that he intervened in an active shooting that unfolded quickly in a busy commercial area in the middle of the day, and that he did so without hesitation. Mr. Hurley's actions certainly saved others from serious injury or death," APD said.