‘Officer down’ amid active shooting in Olde Town Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Arvada Police say at least one officer is down following a shooting Monday afternoon in Olde Town Arvada.

According to APD, the shooting happened near Olde Wadsworth Boulevard and 57th Ave. As of 2:12 p.m., the scene was reported to still be active.

Arvada Police, shooting in Olde Town Arvada. One office down, securing the area of 57 and Olde Wadsworth. PIO on scene update to follow. — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) June 21, 2021

Katie Eastman, a reporter for our Denver affiliate 9News, says several witnesses say they heard gun shots but didn't see anything.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.