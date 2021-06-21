Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 3:36 PM
Published 2:15 PM

‘Officer down’ amid active shooting in Olde Town Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Arvada Police say at least one officer is down following a shooting Monday afternoon in Olde Town Arvada.

According to APD, the shooting happened near Olde Wadsworth Boulevard and 57th Ave. As of 2:12 p.m., the scene was reported to still be active.

Katie Eastman, a reporter for our Denver affiliate 9News, says several witnesses say they heard gun shots but didn't see anything.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

Crime / News / State & Regional News

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content