Sources say Good Samaritan in Olde Town Arvada shooting was killed by police

News

ARVADA, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to our Denver affiliate, the Good Samaritan that died in Monday's Olde Town Arvada shooting was shot by police.

Sources confirmed to 9News an Arvada Police Officer shot 40-year-old Johnny Hurley. Additionally, one source said the First Judicial District Attorney, Alexis King, prevented Arvada police officials from disclosing any further details about the shooting beyond information related to Officer Gordon Beesley.

One Arvada officer has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

Following the shooting, Arvada Police Chief Link Strate called Hurley a "true hero who likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life."

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the suspected shooter as 59-year-old Ronald Troyke. On Tuesday, APD says Troyke "targeted" Beesley because he was wearing a police uniform.

Arvada police have yet to provide details as to why or who is believed to have shot whom.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the Hurley family. You can donate by clicking here.