Sources say Good Samaritan in Olde Town Arvada shooting was killed by police
ARVADA, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to our Denver affiliate, the Good Samaritan that died in Monday's Olde Town Arvada shooting was shot by police.
Sources confirmed to 9News an Arvada Police Officer shot 40-year-old Johnny Hurley. Additionally, one source said the First Judicial District Attorney, Alexis King, prevented Arvada police officials from disclosing any further details about the shooting beyond information related to Officer Gordon Beesley.
One Arvada officer has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.
Following the shooting, Arvada Police Chief Link Strate called Hurley a "true hero who likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life."
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the suspected shooter as 59-year-old Ronald Troyke. On Tuesday, APD says Troyke "targeted" Beesley because he was wearing a police uniform.
Arvada police have yet to provide details as to why or who is believed to have shot whom.
A GoFundMe has been started to help the Hurley family. You can donate by clicking here.
Comments
3 Comments
uhhh not so good…
Mistakes happen. But when they are fatal like this, the police have to be held accountable for their actions.
As do those that carry (open or concealed). When LE arrives on an active shooter scene, anyone/everyone not in LE positions with a weapon out is considered a probable hostile. Add a downed officer and more than likely there will be a “shoot first, ask questions later” approach, regardless of right or wrong.
.’
Carrying, whether open or concealed, is a HUGE responsibility, both for yourself and for those around you. Pulling that weapon out in a situation like this carries great risk that you must weigh and accept the consequences thereof.