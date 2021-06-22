Arvada Police give update on shooting in Olde Town

Top Stories

ARVADA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Arvada Police gave an update on the shooting that claimed the life of an officer and a bystander Monday afternoon.

Watch below:

Officer Gordon Beesley, the officer who was killed in the shooting, had been with the department for 19 years.

APD said Beesley was "targeted" because he was wearing a police uniform. APD said during the presser that Beesley was ambushed by a suspect who had a prejudice against police officers.

APD identified the bystander who was shot as John Hurley. Police said Hurley stepped in during the shooting and prevented further loss of life.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.