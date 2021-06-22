Arvada Police give update on shooting in Olde Town
ARVADA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Arvada Police gave an update on the shooting that claimed the life of an officer and a bystander Monday afternoon.
Officer Gordon Beesley, the officer who was killed in the shooting, had been with the department for 19 years.
APD said Beesley was "targeted" because he was wearing a police uniform. APD said during the presser that Beesley was ambushed by a suspect who had a prejudice against police officers.
APD identified the bystander who was shot as John Hurley. Police said Hurley stepped in during the shooting and prevented further loss of life.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
