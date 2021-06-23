Mother and brother of Dylan Redwine testify in Mark Redwine murder trial

News

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The mother and older brother of 13-year-old Dylan Redwine took the stand Wednesday in Mark Redwine's murder trial.

Elaine Hall, fought back tears as she took the stand against her ex-husband, Mark Redwine. Redwine is on trial for the murder of their son, on a second-degree murder charge.

A trial that has been delayed multiple times, Cory Redwine and Elaine Hall have waited years for the proceedings to get this far.

Now that it has, they went to work, both describing to jurors a relationship between Mark and Dylan Redwine that was anything but good.

Hall told jurors how she felt when she learned Dylan was missing.

"I figured he was safe because he was with his dad," Hall testified. "And I was just devastated that nobody knew where my son was."

Dylan went missing after a court-ordered visit to his father's home in Vallecito in 2012, just outside of Durango.

Wednesday, Hall recalled the last time she saw her son alive - boarding a plane for that visit. It was a visit, she said, Dylan desperately tried to avoid.

"As he was boarding his plane he was walking away, and he always called me Mutti which is German for 'mom,' and, I said, 'oh you're too old to give your mom a hug?' And he came back and gave me a hug," said Hall.

Hall says Dylan was so opposed to visiting his father, that she consulted her lawyer about their possible options.

However, because it was court-ordered, she testified saying her family didn't have any other option but to send Dylan to his father's home.

A few days later, Hall received a message from her ex-husband that Dylan was missing.

"I was frantic. It was nerve-wracking. I was six hours away and he's asking me if I've seen Dylan."

At one point during her hours-long testimony, Hall cried as she read aloud the text message she sent Dylan when she learned of his disappearance.

"I said 'Dylan, please be safe. Mom is here to come get you son."

Dylan's older brother, Cory, also took the stand. Cory testified that he and Dylan found racy photos they weren't mean to see on Mark's computer.

"He found pictures of Mark dressed in women's clothing, wearing a diaper," said Cory during his testimony.

After seeing those photos, Cory claimed Dylan never looked at their dad the same way. In his testimony, Cory said Dylan had got into an argument with Mark where their dad told Dylan he had bad influences in his life. During that argument, Cory said Dylan told Mark he knew about the photos.

During opening statements, the prosecution has asserted that Dylan's knowledge of the photos was a possible motive for Dylan's murder.