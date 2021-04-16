The Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway one step closer to reopening

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway is one step closer to re-opening.

Crews were seen loading another set of cars onto the track early Friday.

The railway has been closed for the last three years while a new station and cars were being built.

The track was built in 1891, and the Railway will celebrate its 130th year anniversary in June.

At an elevation of 14,115 feet, the Cog Railway is not only the highest train in America but is also only one of two cog railroads in the country.

Tickets are back on sale as well, and the railway is set to reopen in May.

