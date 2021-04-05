The Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway opens summer ticket sales

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway said they opened ticket sales for the 2021 summer season.

On Monday, the Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway began selling tickets for their summer opening to the top of Pikes Peak. The railway was closed since 2017 for maintenance and a $100 million make-over of their summer house, tracks, and cogs.

At an elevation of 14,115 feet, the BM&PP Cog Railway said they are not only the highest train in the U.S., but also only one of two cog railroads in the country.

The track was built in 1891, and the Railway will celebrate it's 130 year anniversary this June. In honor of the event, The Broadmoor Hotel will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at the summit on June 30.

You can find more information on purchasing tickets here, and according to the BM&PP Cog Railway, purchasing advance tickets will allow you to choose your own seats on the train.