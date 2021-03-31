Royal Gorge Bridge & Park offers deal on annual passes for Colorado residents

News

ROYAL GORGE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park is offering a deal to Colorado residents that'll make trips to the "Highest Suspension Bridge in the U.S." quite a bit cheaper.

According to a news release from the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park, Colorado residents will be able to get half-price passes that are good for unlimited visits for a whole year.

From April 1-30, annual passes will be priced: Adults: $36 (Regularly $72)

Children: $30 (Regularly $60)

Family Pass for Four: $110 (Regularly $220)

The park says Colorado residents will need to provide a valid Colorado address and use the promo code HFCOSP21 to get the discounted prices.

The annual pass is good for visits to the bridge, the Plaza Theater, and the gondolas.

The bridge itself is the main attraction, hanging about 1,000 feet over the Arkansas River. The park also offers activities like a zipline, sky coaster, or the Royal Gorge Via Ferrata.

You can get your tickets at this link.