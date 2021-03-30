Winter Park Resort’s season extended through May 9th

News

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Winter Park Resort announced the extension of their season through May 9th.

The ski resort says this is thanks to the late winter storms, Monday night into Tuesday they reportedly received eight inches.

Throughout March, Winter Park says they got roughly 80 inches.

Mary Jane Mountain, known for tree skiing and riding, will be open.

Next week, the ski resort is hosting "Pass Holder Appreciation Week".

