Hundreds visit memorial for Boulder police officer killed in shooting

News

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Boulder police officer who was tragically killed in Monday's mass shooting was honored Tuesday with a memorial at the Boulder Police Department.

Memorial for Officer Eric Talley

51-year-old officer Eric Talley was the first officer to arrive on the scene in the middle of the chaos. He was one of ten people killed at the King Soopers grocery store.

Talley was a devoted husband and a loving father of seven kids. His youngest just five years old. Boulder Police Chief Maris Harold saying Talley was a shining example of what it means to be a police officer.

Memorial for Officer Eric Talley

"He is everything policing needs and deserves," Chief Maris says.

Hundreds of people came to his memorial placing flowers, cards, posters, and more on a Boulder Police Department cruiser to honor his sacrifice. The memorial growing larger and larger as the day went on. People deeply saddened and inspired by what Talley did.

Memorial for Officer Eric Talley

"He is definitely a hero," says Kevin Varner who lives in Denver. "People should remember him as a hero."

Current and former law enforcement officers also paying tribute. Knowing the risks Talley took. "Hopefully his kids know that their father was a hero," says Barry Overton a retired Denver police officer who served for 21 years. "He was a hero before yesterday."

The Colorado State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police is also taking donations to directly help the family of Officer Eric Talley. Contributions can be made here.

A memorial for the other victims was put up outside the King Soopers.