Memorial outside King Soopers continues to grow

Local News

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hundreds of people showed up Tuesday to lay flowers, light candles, and leave signs outside King Soopers, the site where 10 people lost their lives in Monday's mass shooting.

The memorial started as just a handful of flower bouquets on Tuesday morning, it grew to a fence full of flowers, candles, and signs extending the entire length of the grocery store.

Officials blocked the right line of traffic near the memorial, giving people more room to safely pay their respects.

Thomas Windham has called Boulder home for more than 50 years, he lives just blocks away from King Soopers. He showed up on Tuesday to the memorial, in the hopes of honoring the victims, speaking with neighbors, and starting to heal.

"You know intellectually that it can happen, you see it on the news happening all over," Windham said. "When it happens down the street… you don't know who's in there, what's going on. It's just crazy."

Rod Franklin, and his mother Dolly, drove from Centennial to lay flowers. They live just down the street from a Columbine memorial.

"Just thinking back on the number of shootings in Colorado, our gorgeous state of Colorado, I mean why do we have to be known for this kind of thing, you know?" Franklin said. "This doesn't have to happen."

Toward the end of the day on Tuesday, banners began showing up with the words "Boulder Strong" and the names of victims from Monday's shooting.