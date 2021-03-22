Suspect in custody after active shooter situation at Boulder King Soopers

News

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Boulder Police Department responded to reports of an active shooter situation at a grocery store at 2:49 p.m. Monday.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

Around 3:30 p.m., police confirmed a suspect was taken into custody.

According to police, the incident is happening at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. People are advised to still avoid the area, it is an active scene.

9News

9News, KRDO's affiliate station in Denver, has a crew at the scene.

#BREAKING this is the scene at the King Soopers in Boulder where an active shooter has been reported. Massive police presence #9News pic.twitter.com/ExD9j9b1Hf — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) March 22, 2021

Watch coverage below from 9News:

This is a breaking story, this article will be updated as more information comes in.