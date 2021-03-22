Skip to Content
News
By
today at 3:58 pm
Published 3:01 pm

Suspect in custody after active shooter situation at Boulder King Soopers

9News
9News

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Boulder Police Department responded to reports of an active shooter situation at a grocery store at 2:49 p.m. Monday.

Around 3:30 p.m., police confirmed a suspect was taken into custody.

According to police, the incident is happening at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. People are advised to still avoid the area, it is an active scene.

9News

9News, KRDO's affiliate station in Denver, has a crew at the scene.

Watch coverage below from 9News:

This is a breaking story, this article will be updated as more information comes in.

Shelby Filangi

