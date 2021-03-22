Police procession for Boulder Police Officer that died during King Soopers shooting

News

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday evening, following a shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder, several first responders participated in a procession for a Boulder Police Officer that died during that shooting.

During a press conference at 8:20 p.m. Monday, Boulder police identified the fallen officer as Police Officer Eric Talley.

Procession for fallen Boulder PD officer. Our view from Table Mesa and Broadway #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/6R1duMvk4Z — Noel Brennan (@Noeltbrennan) March 23, 2021

Across Colorado, several police departments shared sympathetic messages to mourn the loss of Officer Talley.

We are absolutely devastated to learn that a @boulderpolice Officer was killed today while responding to the shooting at the King Soopers. Our hearts are with the officer and all of the Boulder Police Department. Rest In Peace, we have the watch from here. 💔💙🇺🇸 — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) March 23, 2021

We at the Denver Police Department share our deepest and most heartfelt condolences with the Boulder Community on this difficult day. Our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives today, including the @boulderpolice officer who made the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/Kpr7SSK6I8 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 23, 2021

We join with our brothers and sisters of the @BoulderPolice tonight as they grieve the loss of one of their officers in the tragic shooting in Boulder. — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) March 23, 2021

During the press conference Monday evening, BPD confirmed ten people in total died during the shooting.

The suspected shooter is in custody, and was injured.