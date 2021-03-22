Skip to Content
Police procession for Boulder Police Officer that died during King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday evening, following a shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder, several first responders participated in a procession for a Boulder Police Officer that died during that shooting.

During a press conference at 8:20 p.m. Monday, Boulder police identified the fallen officer as Police Officer Eric Talley.

Across Colorado, several police departments shared sympathetic messages to mourn the loss of Officer Talley.

During the press conference Monday evening, BPD confirmed ten people in total died during the shooting.

The suspected shooter is in custody, and was injured.

