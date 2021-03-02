March for Meals helps local Meals on Wheels program

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday kicked off a month-long celebration called March for Meals.

March for Meals is a nation-wide effort that benefits the Meals on Wheels program.

Now, Silver Key Home Delivered Meals announced it will be participating in March for Meals this year.

Throughout the month of March, Silver Key will be celebrating the volunteers that make Meals on Wheels possible.

Also, local, state, and federal officials are asked to safely deliver meals. They're also asked to speak out for seniors and raise awareness for the importance of Meals on Wheels.

Last year in the Pikes Peak region, charities have experienced a 65% increase in the demand for meal services

Silver Key has been doing its part by delivering more than 48,000 meal services in 2020.

Silver Key offers home-delivered meals Monday through Friday for people 60 and older in the Colorado Springs, Monument, Fountain, Security, and Widefield areas.

