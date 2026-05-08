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Virginia Supreme Court blocks referendum that would have helped Democrats win up to four more US House seats

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Published 8:25 AM

By Patrick Svitek, CNN

(CNN) — The Virginia Supreme Court voided Democrats’ attempt to redraw the state’s US House map in an April referendum.

The court ruled that the process of creating the referendum violated the state Constitution.

The ruling is a damaging blow to national Democrats who hoped to gain as many as four US House seats in this fall’s fight for the midterms.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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