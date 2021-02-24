Donthe Lucas trial resumes following two-week break caused by COVID

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Donthe Lucas Trial resumed Tuesday following a two-week break brought on by a COVID-19 diagnosis in the courtroom.

Lucas is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend Kelsie Schelling, 23. She disappeared in February of 2013 after visiting him from Denver.

According to the Pueblo Chieftain, CBI Agent Keven Torres gave more details about a woman named Jessica Martin.

In his testimony, Torres said Martin befriended Lucas in 2016 and would occasionally give information to CBI agents. Eventually, Martin began a romantic relationship with Lucas and stopped providing information.

However, Martin did tell CBI agents about a theory Lucas had about Schelling's disappearance.

According to Martin, Lucas dropped Schelling off at Parkview Hospital the day she went missing. At the hospital, Schelling met with a drug dealer, and Lucas believes a drug dealer was the one who killed her.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports Lucas allegedly told Martin that's why the hospital had no record of her.

To read the full day reported by The Pueblo Chieftain, click here.

To read past days in the trial, click here.





