Free masks at Phil Long Ford Dealerships

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Both Phil Long Ford Dealerships in Colorado Springs are giving back to the community this week.

The dealerships are partnering with the Ford Motor Company to participate in PPE Day to give away free masks. People can receive up to 20 masks for free.

The event is open to the public and there's no registration needed. The event is from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

It's all part of a larger effort made by Ford, which wants to remind people to finish strong and protect their neighbors as the country works to gain an upper hand on COVID-19.