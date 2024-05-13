German court backs intelligence agency’s designation of far-right party as suspected extremist case

BERLIN (AP) — A court has ruled that Germany’s domestic intelligence agency was justified in putting the far-right Alternative for Germany party under observation for suspected extremism, rejecting an appeal from the opposition party. The administrative court in Muenster ruled in favor of the BfV intelligence agency on Monday, upholding a 2022 decision by a lower court in Cologne. That means the agency can continue to observe the party. Alternative for Germany, or AfD, has rejected the designation strongly. It said it will seek to appeal. AfD was formed in 2013 and has moved steadily to the right over the years.

