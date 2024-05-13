Australian judge lifts court ban on X showing video of Sydney church stabbing

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge has lifted a ban on the social media platform X showing Australians a video of a bishop being stabbed in a Sydney church. The temporary ban was put in place on April 22, but the judge rejected the application from Australia’s eSafety Commission to extend the court order that would have expired Monday. The decision was a win for the company rebranded by Elon Musk when he bought Twitter last year. X was alone among social media platforms in refusing to remove video of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel being stabbed. Musk has argued he is standing up for freedom of speech. Australian lawmakers have accused him of arrogance and of lacking a sense of social responsibility.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.