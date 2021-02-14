Two killed in Colorado avalanches Sunday

News

Two people were killed in avalanches Sunday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

A snowmobiler was killed in an avalanche near Rollins Pass, east of Fraser on an east-facing slope of Mount Epworth. According to the Grand County Sheriff's Office, they along with several other agencies responded around 1:40 p.m. Sunday. The individual was buried beneath his sled on Pumphouse Lake near Winter Park.

In a separate avalanche around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday near Mount Trelease, north of Loveland Pass, a backcountry snowboarder was buried and killed. Search and rescue found the person who had been traveling alone, buried with a deployed avalanche airbag.

