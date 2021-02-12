Skip to Content
today at 11:36 am
Published 11:30 am

International drug trafficking ring busted in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A large international drug trafficking ring and a related money laundering operation in Colorado has been dismantled, according to the Colorado Attorney General's office.

AG Phil Weiser, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office are holding a press conference regarding the law enforcement takedown at 11:30.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 will have an update at 5 and 6. Check this article later for updates throughout the day.

