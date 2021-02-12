International drug trafficking ring busted in Colorado

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A large international drug trafficking ring and a related money laundering operation in Colorado has been dismantled, according to the Colorado Attorney General's office.

AG Phil Weiser, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office are holding a press conference regarding the law enforcement takedown at 11:30.

